Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,670,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $570,342,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 689.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $313,512,000 after buying an additional 2,266,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,486,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,561 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $127.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.79. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.80 and a 1 year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

