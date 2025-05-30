Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 2,605 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 46,923 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

