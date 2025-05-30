Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,020 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,094,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of VGLT stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
