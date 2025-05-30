Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.4%

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $209.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

