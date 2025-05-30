B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,353 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 81,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $21.21.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

