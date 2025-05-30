UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 21,535 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,535 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.15% of Pegasystems worth $12,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total value of $49,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.31, for a total value of $156,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,937.15. The trade was a 12.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,020 shares of company stock worth $10,404,155 over the last quarter. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

PEGA opened at $96.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.49. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 95.46 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

