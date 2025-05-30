B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 213.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $66.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.94. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.10%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

