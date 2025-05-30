B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 273,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2,210.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 158,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.93.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $3,197,456.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,422.98. The trade was a 37.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,552 shares of company stock worth $7,609,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $102.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $86.46 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average is $106.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.