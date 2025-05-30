B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $599,000. Challenger Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $7,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, Director Devin W. Stockfish bought 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,272.51. The trade was a 259.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

