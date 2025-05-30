B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 581 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NET. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,988.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,229,840. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $6,101,164.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at $48,150,212.11. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,085 shares of company stock valued at $65,312,967 over the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $164.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.00. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of -747.77 and a beta of 1.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W cut Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.