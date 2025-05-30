B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $50.27 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

