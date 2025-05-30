B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,343 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,781,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 258,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,662,000 after buying an additional 60,919 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,015,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,143,000 after buying an additional 56,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IRT opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 102.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Insider Transactions at Independence Realty Trust

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 873,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,524,071.65. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,245. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRT. UBS Group began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

