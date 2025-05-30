B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $583,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after buying an additional 216,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,549,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,527,000 after acquiring an additional 99,117 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 692,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,667,000 after acquiring an additional 97,667 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 449,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $122.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.25. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $97.83 and a 12-month high of $127.67. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

