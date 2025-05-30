Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Increased by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 148.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,369,000 after purchasing an additional 275,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $571.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.25, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $458.50 and a one year high of $661.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $561.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,150. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,781 shares of company stock valued at $13,848,787 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.82.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

