B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $675,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

