UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $13.20 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.19% of UFP Industries worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 1,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.90 and a twelve month high of $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.15 and a 200-day moving average of $112.56.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

