Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases New Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,443,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,448,000 after buying an additional 615,931 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,207,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 401,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,748,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,458 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,921,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,751,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,162,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,677,000 after purchasing an additional 657,175 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Pure Storage Trading Down 2.6%

Pure Storage stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $73.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.28, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 801,959 shares in the company, valued at $41,709,887.59. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $285,429.07. Following the sale, the executive now owns 90,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,022.93. This represents a 7.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,531,346 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

