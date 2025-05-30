Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $152,000 Holdings in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in New Found Gold were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFGC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in New Found Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFGC opened at $1.53 on Friday. New Found Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $307.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of New Found Gold from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Kingsway project located in Gander, Newfoundland.

