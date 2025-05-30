Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,449,000 after purchasing an additional 462,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715,837 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 74,400.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,579,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,564,000 after purchasing an additional 246,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, Director Christopher Carvalho sold 12,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $825,520.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,451,930.84. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $4,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,966,348.96. This represents a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,532,039 shares of company stock valued at $177,792,818 over the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

