Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 402 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,174,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,705,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,663,000 after purchasing an additional 506,705 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,819,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,898,000 after purchasing an additional 191,043 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,562,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $808,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,065 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
MLM stock opened at $547.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $633.23.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.20%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.69.
Insider Activity
In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,425. The trade was a 27.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Petro bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. This represents a 6.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
