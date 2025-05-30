Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $30,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 213,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SJNK stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

