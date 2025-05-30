Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Stock Price Up 25.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) rose 25.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 521,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 869% from the average daily volume of 53,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
Golconda Gold Stock Up 25.7%
The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Golconda Gold Company Profile
Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Golconda Gold
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Hormel Stock Near Lows, But Tariff Relief Could Boost Outlook
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Different Ways to Add Gold to Your Portfolio
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Coca-Cola Stock Has Momentum, PepsiCo May Be the Better Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Golconda Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golconda Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.