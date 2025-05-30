MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 401 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $273.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Walter L. Nelson sold 589 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $181,706.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,811.50. The trade was a 45.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

