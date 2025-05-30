MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 2,089 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154,186 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after buying an additional 8,312,317 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.2364 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

