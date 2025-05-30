Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,157 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.81% of Elanco Animal Health worth $48,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 323,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234,840 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,095,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,881.80. The trade was a 9.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELAN stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

