First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 312,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,933,000 after buying an additional 75,318 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 812.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

J opened at $126.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $156.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

