Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $18,580,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,251,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 531.4% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 678,163 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ENPH. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.87.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Enphase Energy stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

