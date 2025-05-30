Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB cut its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB owned approximately 0.22% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 38,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PREF opened at $18.76 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $18.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

