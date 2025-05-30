Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,510,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847,710 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Geron were worth $47,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,523,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 73,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 694,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,064,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 247,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

GERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.

Geron stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. Geron Co. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $5.34.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Geron’s revenue for the quarter was up 12927.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

