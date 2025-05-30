Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $268.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.44.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens set a $255.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price objective on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 26.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $204.74 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $321.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.14 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

