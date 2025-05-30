284 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Bought by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVOO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $102.04 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.85 and a 52-week high of $115.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.03.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.