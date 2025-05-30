Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $316,228,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $99,017,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Dover by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,530,000 after purchasing an additional 524,092 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Dover by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 385,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,260,000 after purchasing an additional 300,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,726,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,896,000 after purchasing an additional 245,535 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $215.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock opened at $179.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.21. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

