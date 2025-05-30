Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $68,968.00 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $68,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,923,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,562,425.24. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 88.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $319.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

