Ameriflex Group Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,162,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $454.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.73. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $624.80. The company has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on Synopsys in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.64.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

