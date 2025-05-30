Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,055 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATGE. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $129.72 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $140.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $466.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

