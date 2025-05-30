Ameriflex Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.64. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

