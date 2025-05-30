Ameriflex Group Inc. Buys Shares of 668 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 81,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BTI. Bank of America began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $44.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

