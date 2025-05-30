Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $32,000 in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

RNP stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 7.62%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

