Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,168,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,748 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,634,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,547,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,285,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.3%

NCLH stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.09. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.