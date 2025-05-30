Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK opened at $107.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $154.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

