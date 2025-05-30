Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,630 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,709,000 after buying an additional 1,089,281 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 192,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVH opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.77 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.94.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

