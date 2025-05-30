Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,395 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $97.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.62. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $102.74.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 51.74%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $2.1363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

