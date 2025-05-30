Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 24,638 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,445 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,638 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 665.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of First Solar by 41,342.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,901 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,745,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,688 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,428,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $30,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,815. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $80,116.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,648.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,525. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $155.95 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $259.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on First Solar from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on First Solar from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.37.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

