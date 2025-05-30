HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,262,000 after purchasing an additional 74,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in HubSpot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in HubSpot by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,068,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in HubSpot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total transaction of $4,578,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 525,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,135,018.20. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $11,516,757. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HubSpot from $885.00 to $745.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.33.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $576.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $590.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $671.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,406.38, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

