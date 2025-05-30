Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $32.20 Average PT from Analysts

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

NSSC stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.11 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,796,000 after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after buying an additional 299,305 shares during the period. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,064,000 after buying an additional 409,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after buying an additional 51,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 939,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,403,000 after buying an additional 123,091 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

