Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $6.76 Million in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 510,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 554.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

TAK stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

