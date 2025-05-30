Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 278 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $100.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,944.80. This trade represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,542.98. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.