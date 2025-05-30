Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lifted by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $2,554,312.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,746.55. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,348 shares of company stock worth $139,087,908 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,184.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $504.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,055.18 and its 200-day moving average is $971.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,215.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,112.79.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

