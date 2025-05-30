Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) COO Buys $109,500.00 in Stock

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) COO John G. Bruno purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,814.50. This represents a 10.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $14.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xerox by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 94,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,763,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,888,000 after acquiring an additional 199,598 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Xerox by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 476,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 52,104 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Xerox by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 606,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 46,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,812,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

