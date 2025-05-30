MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Trims Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $302,826,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $150,444,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759,871 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,048,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,769 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 17,435,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,235 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 453,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $552,925.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,036.44. The trade was a 10.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,456 shares of company stock worth $4,464,105. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

